Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli on two-day visit

Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on a two-day visit to take part in the ongoing training camp of party workers. The Congress president, accompanied by party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Fursatganj airport Wednesday afternoon.

The two drove straight from the airport to Uchahar to meet the family of former MLA Ajay Pal whose son died recently. The two stayed with the family for some time and expressed grief over death of the former MLA's son.

Later, their cavalcade drove to the Bhueymau guest house where the party's four-day-long training camp is currently going on. The two are here to take part in the camp under which the party's district and city unit presidents of eastern Uttar Pradesh are getting training.

They are also being apprised of the functioning of former leaders of the party who had been at the helm in the past. Today is the third day of the training camp.

