Mumbai to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27: Aaditya Thackeray

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:27 IST
Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, will now officially remain open round-the-clock with the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approving its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy allowing malls, multiplexes, and shops to function day and night from the next Monday. In the first phase, shops, eateries, and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open 24 hours.

Tourism Minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is said to be the prime mover behind the policy. Noting that London's 'night economy' was five billion pounds, Aaditya told reporters here after the Cabinet meeting that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.

He also said keeping shops, malls, and eateries open in the night was, however, not mandatory. "Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night," he said.

Aaditya said, "In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is the provision of a lifetime ban". He said the police force will not be under stress because after 1.30 am, their job till now was to check if shops and establishments were shut down.

"But, now they will be able to focus on law and order only," he said. He also said that while taking the decision, Excise rules have not been touched and pubs and bars will close as usual at 1.30 am.

"People can eat food, shop and watch movies even during the night," he said. Observing that Mumbai is a "24x7 functional city", Aaditya said, "There are people who work in night shifts.

There are tourists, too, in transit. Where do they go if they are hungry after 10 pm?" He also said that there are provisions for security and CCTVs in malls and mill compounds and they have all the licenses. "If these establishments need additional police security, they will have to pay for it," the minister added. Queried about criticism from the BJP over the nightlife decision, Aaditya said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government was working to fulfill people's aspirations.

"The BJP is against the youth, seeing the way they are handling students," he said, referring to the recent violence in Delhi's JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. Meanwhile, during an interaction with journalists at the 'Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh' here, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP said there will be no change in the timings of bars, permit rooms and pubs after the Mumbai 24X7 policy is implemented..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

