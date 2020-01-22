Left Menu
Uttarakhand govt making 'relentless efforts' to stop migration from hills: Rawat

  PTI
  • |
  Dehradun
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:50 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said his government is making "relentless efforts" to stop migration from the hills. He said the state government's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Griha Awaas Homestay Policy and the initiative of setting up growth centers are a few steps in this direction.

Speaking at the launch of 'Myaru Pahad Myaru Paran' annual magazine here, Rawat said the Homestay policy is an attempt to strengthen the economy of the hill areas so that locals don't have to migrate to cities in search of livelihood. He said the objective of setting up growth centers, where locals can sell their products, is also to stop the migration.

During the launch ceremony, Rawat suggested the magazine should feature lesser-known scenic locations in the hills as they may be of interest to tourists.

