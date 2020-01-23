Left Menu
Min of Shipping tableau on R-Day to showcase 150-yr-old Kolkata Port Trust

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:36 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:36 IST
The 150-year-old Kolkata Port Trust, which was recently renamed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, will be showcased in the tableau of the Ministry of Shipping during the Republic Day Parade. The float depicts a sea dock with labourers and engineers working on site in the backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge of Kolkata, and the iconic click tower of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), along with containers.

The front of the tableau reads 'Kolkata Port Trust' in Hindi and English, with a logo of its sesquicentenary next to it bearing tag line --'150 Years - Glorious Past. Vibrant Future'. The tableau of the Ministry of Shipping is part of the total of 22 tableaux, 16 of various states and Union Territories, and six of various ministries and departments chosen for this year's January 26 parade.

The tableaux were unveiled on Wednesday at an event held at Delhi Cantonment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 had announced the rechristening of the Kolkata Port Trust after Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the opposition camp, which said he was more of a "name-changer" than a "game-changer".

Modi, while addressing the 150th anniversary programme of the Trust, had invoked Mookerjee and B R Ambedkar, and said their contributions had led to the development of the country post Independence, but suggestions made by them were not implemented after they resigned from the government. "I announce that the Kolkata Port Trust will now be known as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was the father of industrialisation in India, a man who made sacrifices for one nation and one Constitution," Modi said while addressing the ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Trade unions at the Kolkata Port Trust protested against the decision, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation.

