Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel, Voda Idea to pay AGR dues after Supreme Court hearing, Jio to pay Rs 177 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:15 IST
Airtel, Voda Idea to pay AGR dues after Supreme Court hearing, Jio to pay Rs 177 cr
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have communicated to the telecom department that they will not pay AGR dues of Rs 88,624 crore, the deadline for which ends on Thursday, and will wait for the outcome of modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week, according to official sources. The apex court has set January 23 as the deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Both companies have requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to give them time to make payment based on the outcome of their modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week, sources said. New entrant Reliance Jio, however, is likely to make payment of Rs 177 crore towards AGR liability on it.

"Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have communicated to the DoT that they will not be making payment on January 23 when the last date to clear AGR ends. They have said they will comply with the outcome of modification petition filed before the Supreme Court which is listed for hearing next week," a source said. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues.

Tata Communications, in which the government holds 26.12 per stake, has also made no provision for DoT's demand of Rs 6,633 crore for AGR dues as the Supreme Court order did not include an appeal of the company which is still pending before the apex court. The company said it has replied to the demand cum notice sent by the DoT in September quarter 2019 but has not received any response from the department.

Telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. These liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October held that non-telecom revenues have to be considered for calculating statutory dues. Outstanding SUC (spectrum usage charges) dues of various telecom service providers as on October 31, 2019, added to Rs 55,054 crore.

The government has directed the licensees to make the payments in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019, and submit required documents within the stipulated time frame. In the case of Bharti Airtel, the liabilities added up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is license fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (not including the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of SUC dues and Rs 28,309 crore in the licence fee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Virus fears drag down European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision

European shares fell on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, with investors also bracing for the European Central Banks first policy decision of the year.The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3 and...

Aparshakti adorably wishes wife Aakriti a happy birthday

Actor and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana wished wife Aakriti on her birthday through adorable social media posts. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared glimpses of the celebration. He wrote, Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo ...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Gauff vows to be more aggressive in Osaka showdown

American teenager Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against holder Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, as she hopes for a different outcome in their second career meeting. A nervous Gauff was beaten ...

World Court says has preliminary jurisdiction in Myanmar genocide case

The International Court of Justice said on Thursday that it has jurisdiction to hear a case against Myanmar seeking emergency measures to prevent it committing genocide against its Rohingya minority. Presiding Judge Yusuf Abdulqawi, in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020