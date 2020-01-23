Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish writes to PM about Bihar ascetic on fast over Ganga

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:54 IST
Nitish writes to PM about Bihar ascetic on fast over Ganga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention towards a female ascetic hailing from the state who has been on a fast for more than a month with the demand of "concrete action" for Ganga rejuvenation. In his letter, Kumar expressed fears of "deterioration of health" of Sadhvi Padmavati - who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been living in Haridwar without food since December 15 last year.

The prime minister had last month chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism. According to officials, the central government had made a commitment of providing Rs 20,000 crore for the period 2015-20 to the five states through which the Ganga passes, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted flow.

"It is requested that initiatives be taken to address the issues raised by Sadhvi Padmavati, Matri Sadan, Haridwar and she be convinced to call off her fast," Kumar said in the letter. The young 'daughter of Bihar' was spoken about by water activist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, when he was here on January 21 to join Kumar's state-wide human chain organised in support of environment conservation and drives against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.

He had also expressed delight over the Jal-Jeevan- Hariyali campaign launched by the chief Minister last year. The impoverished state's thrust on combating climate change has earned plaudits from luminaries, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Modi thinks only about India not himself, so called him 'fakir': Prasoon Joshi

Narendra Modi thinks only about India and not himself and that is the reason I called him a fakir ascetic, poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi said here on Thursday, defending the famous moniker he used for the Prime Minister during an interview. I...

'Genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, allaying people's fears'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said a genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, restoring internet and allaying fears of people of the valley, rather than photo-ops by various ministers. GOIs Governme...

GoPro Delivers the Punch in Bollywood's 'Malang'

Bollywoods latest Malang is set to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020, to deliver a classic, tumultuous love story packed with hair-raising action, which prompted director Mohit Suri to enlist the help of GoPro, Inc.&#160;NASDAQ GPR...

Poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra receives 5th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award

Poet and literary critic Arvind Krishna Mehrotra was awarded the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for poetry at the inaugural day of the Jaipur Literature Festival JLF here on Thursday. Mehrotra, whose literary works include seven collecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020