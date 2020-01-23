Punjab CM to take up delay in release of SC scholarship funds

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday took note of the delay in the release of post-matric scholarship payments to the Scheduled Caste students and said he would soon take up this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After reviewing the progress of the scholarship scheme, Singh said he would request the PM to intervene and ensure immediate release of Rs 780 crore under the centrally-sponsored scheme for the year 2017-18.

Singh also directed the Principal Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, to prepare a comprehensive case to be submitted to the Centre in this regard, a government statement said. Referring to the pending central funds of Rs 309 crore under the scheme for the year 2016-17, Singh asked the finance department to immediately release the state's pending share of Rs 57 crore so that the necessary utilisation certificate could be submitted to the Centre for enabling early release of their outstanding share of Rs 309 crore for the said period.

He directed that the certificate be submitted by January 31, 2020, without fail. Reiterating his government's commitment for the welfare of SCs, the CM also asked the Chief Secretary to regularly monitor the progress of post-matric scholarship scheme so as to ensure that the career of the poor students is not jeopardised. PTI CHS TIR

