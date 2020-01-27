Left Menu
Development News Edition

India exploring ways to reduce long-term gas pricing with Qatar: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that India has been exploring ways to reduce the pricing mechanism of existing long-term gas supply contracts with Qatar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:10 IST
India exploring ways to reduce long-term gas pricing with Qatar: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with a Qatari ministerial delegation in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that India has been exploring ways to reduce the pricing mechanism of existing long-term gas supply contracts with Qatar. "HE Al-Kaabi and I also explored ways to make LNG more affordable for a price-sensitive market like India, especially in our long-term contact," the minister said in a tweet after a meeting with the Qatari oil minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and his ministerial delegation as well as Indian officials.

Kaabi is in New Delhi to meet his counterpart. Qatar has been a long-standing energy partner for India, with hydrocarbons accounting over 75 per cent of all bilateral trade.

Qatar is the largest source of India's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply. "India's appetite for energy, particularly gas is increasing considerably. We see an enormous potential to further expand India-Qatar energy ties and also expect to increase our bilateral engagements beyond buyer-seller relationship," the minister said.

"The surge in India's energy requirements will not be incremental but exponential. India is rapidly expanding its gas infrastructure to cater to the needs of nearly 70 per cent of our population. An estimated investment of USD 60 billion is lined up in building the gas infrastructure," Pradhan stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020