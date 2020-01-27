Left Menu
U'khand on alert against coronavirus: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:50 IST
The Uttarakhand Health Department on Monday issued an alert against the deadly Novel Coronavirus and sent medical teams to all districts to screen people for the disease, especially those coming from China and Nepal. Director General (Health) Amita Upreti told reporters that they had sent teams to all districts in the state following an advisory from the Centre to screen people.

"The screening has begun everywhere, especially in districts bordering China and Nepal such as Champawat, Chamoli and Pithoragarh. They have begun screening people coming from the other side of the border for symptoms of nCOV," she said. A medical team has also been deployed at Dehradun's Jollygrant airport to screen people coming here from the two countries via Delhi or other places so that suspected cases could be quarantined, she said.

Hospitals have been asked to set up isolation wards for people suspecting of contracting the virus, the official said, adding that all hospitals have the required kits and masks. Authorities have also been asked to make supportive treatment facilities available to all hospitals, especially those located in border areas, the official added.

They have also been asked to keep a separate ambulance equipped with infection control facility ready to transport nCOV suspects, she said. However, not a single case has been detected anywhere, she said.

Asking people not to panick, Upreti said the health department was prepared to deal with any eventuality. She asked people to go to the hospital if they had fever, cough and cold, sore throat, pneumonia or difficulty in breathing, which were symptoms that might develop into nCOV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

