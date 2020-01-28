Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple trust likely within a week, cabinet nod soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:33 IST
Ram temple trust likely within a week, cabinet nod soon

The Home Ministry is likely to announce within a week the constitution of a trust for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya along with the offer of land for a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's temple town as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, officials said on Tuesday. The ministry has prepared the framework for the trust for the construction of the Ram temple and identified the land to be offered to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board. The entire proposal will be put before the Union Cabinet for its approval.

The announcement of the trust's constitution as well as the offer of a 5-acre plot for the mosque will be made soon after the Union Cabinet's approval, probably within a week, an official privy to the development said. The UP Sunni Waqf Board will be offered three plots of land so that it can chose a suitable one, the official said.

In its verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

As per the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter, the central government has been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of the trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters. All these matters will be put before the Union Cabinet so that a final decision can be taken, another official said.

All matters concerning Ayodhya and related court judgements are being handled by a dedicated desk set up in the Union Home Ministry. The desk is handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigerias business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from nearly the entire city, citing overcrowding and safety, authorities said on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups. ...

UPDATE 1-Sterling drops on Brexit trade deal concerns, BoE nerves

Britains pound slipped to a one-week low versus the dollar and weakened against the euro on Tuesday on concern about Britains future relationship with the European Union and ahead of a Bank of England meeting that could see an interest rate...

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020