New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL76 RJ-2NDLD-RAHUL Modi govt destroyed India's image, deterred investors: Rahul Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India's image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed.

DES38 RJ-BJP-CONG Rahul's rally a flop show: BJP Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday termed Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur a "flop show" and also picked on the apparent omission of the CAA in his speech. DES24 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-SCREENING 19 people screened for novel coronavirus infection in Rajasthan Jaipur: The number of people in Rajasthan who have been screened for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus as they had travelled to China reached 19 on Tuesday.

DEL104 PB-LD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus scare: Three kept under observation in Punjab, Haryana (Eds: Adding Haryana inputs, ministers' quotes ) Chandigarh: Two people in Haryana and another in Punjab with travel history to China have been kept under observation after they showed novel coronavirus-like symptoms, officials said. DEL81 HP-DALAI LAMA Dalai Lama asks devotees to chant mantra to contain spread of coronavirus Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has advised his followers in China to chant a mantra to contain the threat posed by coronavirus, which has reportedly left over 100 dead.

DES32 PB-STATUES-SHIFT Shift folk dancers' statues from vicinity of Golden Temple: Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the relocation of statues of folk dancers from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, days after they were vandalised, according to a government statement. DES12 UP-AMU-PROTEST No exam at AMU engineering college for 2nd day as protesters block entry Aligarh (UP): Protesters blocked entry to the AMU engineering college on Tuesday, preventing the holding of an examination for the second consecutive day.

DES30 UP-STATUE-LAND Land procurement process begins for installation of Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya Ayodhya (UP): The Ayodhya district magistrate has started the process of land procurement for the installation of a 251-metre statue of Lord Ram, the dream project of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh that was announced over two years ago, amidst objections by local villagers. NRG5 UP-MAYAWATI-ADNAN Citing Adnan Sami's case, BSP urges Centre to bring oppressed Muslims into CAA ambit Lucknow: Reiterating its demand for a review of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asked why the government could not shelter the oppressed Muslims of the neighbouring country when it has conferred Padma Shri on Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami..

