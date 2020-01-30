Cong-led UDF forms human maps of India in Kerala

Thousands of people came together to form human maps of India, organised by the Congress-led UDF, across Kerala as a mark of protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday. Intensifying its protest against the CAA, the Congress- led UDF organised the formation of human map in 12 of the 14 districts barring Wayanad and Kozhikode.

The programme was cancelled in Kozhikode due to the demise of veteran Congress leader M Kamalam this morning. At Wayanad, MP and Congressleader Rahul Gandhi took out a protest rally against the CAA.

The Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches under the leadership of MPs and MLAs and local leaders since the past few days. Senior Congress leader A K Antony participated in the human map in the state capital, while UDF leaders including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran and others participated in the protest at various places..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.