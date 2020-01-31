Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's B747 plane to depart from Delhi airport to Beijing

Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from Delhi airport at 12.30 pm on Friday to Beijing to evacuate Indian nationals who are in China as the neighboring country deals with novel Coronavirus outbreak. "The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only," said a senior airline official.

The government has reached out to over 600 Indians living in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to ascertain their willingness to be brought back to India. The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totaling to 9,692. Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths.

