Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind terms CAA 'historic', oppn members protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:36 IST
President Kovind terms CAA 'historic', oppn members protest

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "historic" in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, prompting protests by some opposition members. He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," he said. As soon as the president made these remarks, some opposition members shouted "shame, shame" slogans and also displayed banners.

Kovind also made it clear that the procedure to grant citizenship to people of all religions and those who have faith in India and keen to take Indian citizenship remains as it was. "Debate and discussions strengthen democracy but violence during protests weaken democracy," he said without directly referring to the anti-CAA protests in the country some of which have witnessed violence.

In a reference to abrogation of Article 370, Kovind said there is happiness among people of India that people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country. The President said Parliament has created record in the first seven months of the new government headed by Narendra Modi by enacting several landmark legislations.

"My government is taking strong steps for making this decade as India's decade and this century as India's century," he said. Kovind also condemned the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and urged the international community to take necessary action.

The President said the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs will bring synergy among three services of the armed forces and speed up their modernisation. On steps to tackle terrorism, he said the Modi government has given a free hand to security forces to curb the menace.

Kovind also said the government was working for security of women and will set up over 1000 fast track courts to dispose of cases of crime against women..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of Chinas central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people. Here is ...

Scotland's Sturgeon says could test power to call consultative independence vote

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday she did not rule out testing the legality of calling a consultative referendum on independence if Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative government continued to oppose another vote...

WRAPUP 7-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll passes 200

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency, and Britain confirmed its first two cases.Stock mar...

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 drops, midcaps advance on Brexit day

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as coronavirus fears intensified and a firmer pound dragged exporter shares lower, while Aston Martin drove the midcaps higher, hours before Britain leaves the European Union.The main index gave up 0.4 to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020