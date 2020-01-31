Young couple brutally thrashed by men in Maha's Jalna, 1 held

A young couple was brutally thrashed by a group of four men at a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police officials said on Friday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed the police to take immediate action against those involved in the incident.

Police said they have detained one man in connection with the case. "The incident took place on Thursday. A young woman and her male partner were brutally thrashed by a group of four men at Gondegaon village located under the jurisdiction of Jalna taluka police station. One of the suspects has been detained and being interrogated," a police official said.

The motive behind the offence is being ascertained, he added. Superintendent of Police (Jalna) S Chaitanya confirmed the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The incident that took place in Jalna is condemnable. Its video had gone viral. Have issued orders to take measures for stopping it (circulation of video). Speedy action will be taken against the perpetrators." He also tagged Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in the tweet. Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said a probe will be launched to know whether there was a delay by the police in taking action.

"Catching the accused is the priority of the police. An inquiry will also be launched to check the role of police to know if there was a delay on their part in taking action," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.