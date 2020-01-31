Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:29 IST
Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.

"A latest survey shows people feel their living standards gone down, quality of life deteriorated since NDA govt came to power. There is much depression among common people as income is going down but expenditure is increasing," he said in his tweet. According to the survey, Gehlot claimed that 72 per cent of the people in the country believe that inflation has increased under the Central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Britain reports two cases of coronavirus, evacuation flight from China lands

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, health chiefs said on Friday as an evacuation flight brought Britons home from the center of the outbreak in China. Official...

Markets struggle after WHO declares virus emergency

Stock markets struggled Friday after the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency over Chinas spreading deadly virus. With hours to go until Britain finally leaves the European Union, the London stock market sank 0.8 per...

Eurozone growth slows sharply to 1.2% in 2019

Brussels, Jan 31 AFP Growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in 2019, official data showed Friday, after a turbulent year of Brexit uncertainty and trade spats with US President Donald Trump. On the day that Britain finally quits the EU, the ...

Realtors expect debt restructuring up to Rs 1 lakh crore, tax sops for homebuyers in Budget

Realtors body CREDAI expects the government to allow debt restructuring of cash-starved developers and tax incentives for homebuyers as part of measures to boost housing demand. We have high hopes from the Budget to be presented on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020