Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.

"A latest survey shows people feel their living standards gone down, quality of life deteriorated since NDA govt came to power. There is much depression among common people as income is going down but expenditure is increasing," he said in his tweet. According to the survey, Gehlot claimed that 72 per cent of the people in the country believe that inflation has increased under the Central government.

