Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore bars new visitors from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Singapore will close its borders to all new visitors from the nation, thus becoming the first country in Southeast Asian country to so.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:42 IST
Singapore bars new visitors from China amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Singapore will close its borders to all new visitors from the nation, thus becoming the first country in Southeast Asian country to so. South China Morning Post reported that the move aimed to curb the spread of deadly virus includes foreigners who have been there within the past 14 days.

While the visa suspension will come into effect immediately, the travel restriction will start at 11:59 pm on Saturday. According to SCMP report, residents and citizens of Singapore who have been to China will be able to come into the city-state, but they will be subject to a 14-day leave of absence during which they are encouraged to stay at home.

This comes even as CNN reported, citing Chief Medical Officer for England that the first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK. In Germany, the fifth case of deadly coronavirus has been confirmed, according to a DW report.

Chinese state media reported that the country's premier Li Keqiang stressed speeding up the development of vaccine and medicine against pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said in a post that the socia...

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: Nadda on Prez address

The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the B...

Reports on demands for grants of ministries must be submitted before Parl approves Budget: Naidu

Reports on demands for grants of various ministries by the Department Related Standing Committees DRSCs should be submitted well before the Budget is approved by Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested on Friday. Elabora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020