PM greets Indian Coast Guard on its raising day

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 08:52 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its raising day, appreciating its efforts to keep the country's coasts safe. The Coast Guard came into being in 1977.

"Greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on their foundation day. Our Coast Guard has made a mark due to their remarkable efforts to keep our coasts safe," Modi tweeted. The prime minister said the force's "concern towards the marine ecosystem is also noteworthy".

