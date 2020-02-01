MiG-21 to become centre of attraction at Himachal school
A decommissioned Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter jet will soon be installed at the Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpurtira here, officials said on Saturday.
The aircraft has already reached the school in Hamirpur district and the installation ceremony will be held after February 3, principal Amit Kumar Paul said here.
MiG-21 is a supersonic fighter jet and interceptor aircraft designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau of the erstwhile Soviet Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- MikoyanGurevich
- Sainik School
- Himachal Pradesh
- Hamirpur
- Sujanpurtira
- Soviet Union
ALSO READ
187 people rescued after being stranded in heavy snow near Kufri in Himachal Pradesh
Parts of Himachal Pradesh record sub-zero temperature in last 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh shivers under numbing cold; heavy rain, snowfall predicted on Tuesday
Himachal Pradesh CM meets Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Parglider survives minor accident in Himachal Pradesh