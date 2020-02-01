Maha: Six of family killed, two injured in car-truck collision
Six persons belonging to one family, including two minors, were killed and two others injured after their car collided with a truck on Pandharpur-Malshiraj Road in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred in the morning near Pisewadi Patil village, police said.
"All the deceased belonged to one family from Barshi tehsil in Solapur. They were on their way to Jejuri, a temple town in Pune district, to take 'darshan' of the deity," an official of Velapur police station said. The deceased were identified as Shivraj Phalphale (38), Dinanath Phalphale (34), Vanita Shivraj Phalphale (30), Utkarsha Shivraj Phalphale (14), Unnati Shivraj Phalphale (10), and Parvati Mahadev Phalphale (80), he said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.
