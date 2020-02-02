Man, daughter mowed down by train

A 40-year-old man and his8-year-old daughter lost their lives after being run over by asuburban train while crossing the railway tracks near Kalyanstation in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said onSunday

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday nearPatripool between Kalyan and Thakurli railway stations, anofficial said, adding that the deceased were identified asAshraf Khan and his daughter Ayesha.

