Two students under home quarantine leave for Gulf without

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:06 IST
Two students, who came from China and were under home quarantine here, have left for the Gulf, disregarding the health authorities directions to refrain from travelling during the novel coronavirus's incubation period. Kozhikode district medical officer Dr V Jayasree said the two had come to the state on January 15 and were studying in China.

They left two days ago. "We have informed the state control room," Jayasree told PTI.

"Our request to those under surveillance is they should remain in isolation at home during the incubation period of 28 days even if they do not have any symptoms, particularly those who have come from China," she said. State Health Minister K K Shailaja has also said those under observation should keep away from public functions and should not participate in any events or go out of their homes during the incubation period of 28 days.

With three students, all from Wuhan university, testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the state government had on Monday declared the epidemic as "state calamity." In Kozhikode, 306 people are under observation at home and four in the isolation ward at a hospital, according to sources..

