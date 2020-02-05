Adityanath thanks PM Modi for Ram temple trust announcement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the constitution of a trust to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. "I thank PM Modi for constitution of a trust for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will be fully independent and capable of taking all decisions on temple construction. Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi announced the formation of the trust in Lok Sabha. "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra," Modi said.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and the deadline was ending on February 9. The UP Cabinet Wednesday morning also allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district to the Sunni Central Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

The land is in Dhannipur village on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.