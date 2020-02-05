Left Menu
PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. Making a statement in the lower house soon after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said he wants to share information on a "very important and historical subject for the country." "This topic is close to my heart like millions of countrymen and I consider it my great fortune to talk about it," he said.

He said the government has readied a "broad scheme" for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, evoking slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from treasury benches. "An autonomous trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra," he said.

Since Parliament is in session, the government decided to inform the House on the important decision taken by the Cabinet. The prime minister said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures.

"I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said in his over 10-minute long address. "Let us all support construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and the deadline was ending on February 9. Modi said in India, be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains, everyone is a part of one "broad family".

"Our culture, our traditions give us the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin. It also gives inspiration to move forward with this feeling. "In India, people of all faiths, be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains, we are all members of a broad family. May every member of this family be happy, be healthy, prosper, develop the country with the same spirit," he said.

He said the government is following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. All the members should express their support for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

It has also been decided to transfer 67.703 acre land acquired under the Ayodhya Act, including the inner and outer courtyards, to the trust, he said, adding the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board for a mosque as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter..

