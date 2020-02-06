Left Menu
India slams Kashmir reference in Pak-Malaysia joint statement

India on Thursday reacted sharply to the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-Malaysia joint statement, saying the Malaysian leadership should develop a better understanding of facts and acknowledge that Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects the references made with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We once again call upon the Malaysian leadership to develop better understanding of the facts, including that Pakistan remains an epicentre of global terrorism, which continues to recruit, train, arm and finance cross-border terrorism against India," he said. A joint statement issued by Malaysia and Pakistan at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit recorded that the Pakistani premier had raised the issue of Kashmir during talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad.

Khan had also thanked Mahathir bin Mohamad for "speaking up" on the Kashmir issue. India-Malaysia ties have been hit in recent times following the remarks by Malaysia on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Kashmir issue.

In December, India had summoned the Charge d'Affairs of the Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over the Malaysian prime minister's "insensitive" comments criticising the new citizenship law.

