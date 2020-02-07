LS proceedings adjourned following ruckus over Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly an hour on Friday following ruckus over Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi'srecent statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
During Question Hour when Rahul rose to ask a question, Harsh Vardhan said he would like to first "unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks of the Congress leader against Prime Minister Narendra Modi" made during an election rally
This led to a sharp reaction from opposition benches forcing the chair to adjourn the House till 1 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
