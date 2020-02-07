Maha buildings to get CCTVs in phased manner: Deshmukh

CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting with bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters here.

"We are starting with cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur which already have CCTV cameras. Subsequently, other cities will be covered phase-wise," said Deshmukh. Queried on the phone-tapping issue, Deshmukh said information has been received that phones of not just Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, but even those of BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse, were tapped during the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation.

Incidentally, Khadse had reportedly said he did not think his phone was being tapped during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime. The BJP and Fadnavis have routinely denied the claims of phone tapping..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.