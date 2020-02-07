Guj: MLA asks tribals to take up bow and arrows to fight govt

Gujarat Congress MLA Mangal Gavit has stirred up a controversy by asking agitating tribals to pick up their traditional weapon -- bow and arrows -- to make the BJP government accept their demands. In a video which went viral on Friday, Gavit, a tribal leader and legislator from Dang district, is heard telling protesters that the government will not heed mere agitations.

"This government will not accept our demands due to satyagraha and agitations. If the need arises, we should pick up bow and arrows, which is our symbol, and fight against the government until the government accepts our demands," he said. He was addressing the agitators in `Satyagraha Chhavni' area of Gandhinagar.

After the video went viral, Gavit said he had made the statement on February 5. "These tribals want the government to cancel all the Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate issued to non-tribal communities such as Rabari and Bharwad.

"We also want the government to fill up government vacancies as per the quota allotted to STs," Gavit told PTI. On Thursday, tribal development minister Ganpat Vasava had assured the agitators that the government will not accept caste certificates of "fake tribals" in the recruitment process..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.