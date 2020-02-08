Sri Lanka PM to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple on
Sri Lankan Prime Minister MahindaRajapaksa will offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of LordVenkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Tuesday, a temple officialsaid
An ardent devotee of the ancient hill temple, Rajapaksa,who is now on a four-day state visit to India on theinvitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since yesterday,would arrive at Renigunta airport near here on Monday night,the temple official told PTI A 19-member Sri Lankan delegation including two ministersA Thondaman and KN Devananda, would also accompany the PM ofneighbouring island nation during his spiritual visit here
After offering his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara here,Rajapaksa would immediately emplane for Colombo, he added.
