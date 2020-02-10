Paragliding pilot killed during training in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing
A 24-year-old paragliding pilot was killed during training in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing area, police said on Monday. A resident of Barot, Akshay died in an accident during training in the Bir Billing area on Sunday, they added.
Akshay had taken a paragliding flight from Billing in Kangra district with another pilot, Shyam Lal, they added. They were learning how to take tandem flight but Akshay suddenly fell on the ground in a forest area, the police said.
Shyam Lal immediately landed and informed others about the accident. When they reached the spot, Akshay was dead.
The police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.
