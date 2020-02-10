Left Menu
BJP, govt cannot distance themselves from SC verdict on reservation, must spell out corrective measures: Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:41 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the government and the BJP must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the Supreme Court judgement on reservation not being mandatory as they cannot distance themselves from it. "The government and the BJP cannot distance themselves from the Supreme Court's judgement on reservation not being mandatory.

"If the BJP does not agree with the judgement, let it say so and spell out the corrective measures," he said on Twitter. The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government of Uttarakhand has put forth the argument that has been accepted by the court.

"The BJP government of Uttarakhand put forward the argument that was accepted by the Court. BJP must own up to the judgement and tell us if it will allow the declaration of law to remain unchallenged," Chidambaram also said. The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The BJP government of Uttarakhand contended in Supreme Court that there was no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments or promotions in public posts, and there was no constitutional duty on the part of the state governments to provide reservations.

