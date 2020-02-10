Israel's NSA Meir Ben Shabbat meets PM Modi
National Security Advisor (NSA) of Israel Meir Ben Shabbat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.
National Security Advisor (NSA) of Israel Meir Ben Shabbat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. Earlier, as many as Nine Israeli Defense companies had presented their tech solutions at the Defence Expo pavilion held in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, as part of its different initiatives, Municipality of Jerusalem in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce will hold the 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' on February 15 and 16 in Mumbai. The program will include artistic performances, musical bands and a video clip showcasing Jerusalem's cultural scene, and much more. (ANI)
