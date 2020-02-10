Left Menu
BBMP spends Rs 55 crore on German bins for Bengaluru

In a bid to curb the garbage menace in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has installed the "scientific" dustbins.

  • ANI
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:10 IST
BBMP placed german dustbin in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to curb the garbage menace in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has installed the "scientific" dustbins. The bins were brought from Germany for the cost of Rs 55 crore for the beautification and to clean the black spot in the city. 130-135 places are selected where the bins are supposed to be put where people can throw waste instead of black spots.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abdul Wajid, who is in opposition in the state, said, "The bins are brought to beautify the city and to remove the black spots. 130-135 places are selected where the bins are supposed to be put. We found that after this corporation has come, they are not able to deliver what they promised." Criticising the move, Mayor Gautam Kumar said, "I have got too many complaints about the bin. It is becoming a black spot. The tender was called for Rs 55 crores, which is not acceptable. I also have gone to files and there are some deviations."

"They call it a 'scientific' bin but I don't see any science in it," he added. He said that I am not saying that it is a scam by BJP or Congress, it is a mistake by officials.

"It is just they have Rs 55 crores in hand and they spending on the bins. It is not making any sense," Kumar said. He said, "I have asked the special commissioner to look into the matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

