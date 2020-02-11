Left Menu
'Transfer industry' has resumed in MP: LoP Bhargava

  Bhopal
  Updated: 11-02-2020 12:48 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 12:47 IST
'Transfer industry' has resumed in MP: LoP Bhargava
Gopal Bhargava. Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava has alleged that the "transfer industry" to mint money has resumed in the Congress-ruled state. Bhargava claimed the real meaning of law and order in the Kamal Nath government is - "bring money and take order".

The BJP leader's comments came a day after the Nath government transferred 52 Indian Police Service officers. "The transfer industry has resumed. Right now only 52 IPS have been transferred. A long list is in the offing. Bring money and take order @OfficeOfKNath. The real meaning of law and order has been confined to this. @INCMP the government is left with no work," Bhargava tweeted in Hindi.

However, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta dismissed the BJP's allegations as "absurd". "When the previous BJP government affected transfers of over 1,000 officials in its 15-year rule in the state, it dubbed it as 'administrative surgeries'. Now they are terming it 'transfer industry'. This is totally absurd," Gupta said.

The BJP was defeated in the November 2018 state Assembly polls after a 15-year stint in power. Last year also, when the state government effected transfers, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Kamal Nath-led dispensation was running a "transfer industry" to make money.

The 52 IPS officers transferred by the Kamal Nath government on Monday included superintendents of police of 16 districts and five officers each of additional director general of police and inspector general ranks.

