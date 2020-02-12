Have struck people's pockets with current: Cong on LPG price hike
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the LPG cylinder price hike, saying it has struck the pockets of the people with "current". Cooking gas LPG price has been hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.
Hitting out at the government over the hike, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Modi ji increased the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 144. Cooking gas price price has been increased by Rs 200 in 1 year from 2019-2020." "While talking about current, they have struck the pockets of the public with current," he tweeted in an apparent reference to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during the Delhi polls campaign that "press the button so hard that protesters in Shaheen Bagh feel the current." PTI ASK ASK TDS
