By Couple Commit Suicide Following Tussle In Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 13: A man and a woman, allegedly in a relationship, on Wednesday committed suicide at different locations in Visakhapatnam, police said.

The deceased were identified as Venkat and Sirisha. According to the police, Sirisha was living with her parents at Gopalapatnam Police Station limits while Venkat was residing at Kancharapalem Police Station limits.

"Both were in love from the past few years. The duo had a tussle over the phone. Subsequently, Sirisha went inside a room and hanged herself. After her suicide, Venkat also committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Kancharapalame area," said Swaroopa Rani, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) while speaking to ANI. After receiving the information, the police had sent the bodies to King George Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

