Undertrial escapes from police custody in Punjab

  • Hoshiarpur
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:09 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:09 IST
An undertrial escaped from the police custody after he was produced before a court here on Thursday, police said. Manjit Singh alias Chappi, a resident of Handowal Kalan village, hit home guard Jawan Pargat Singh who was escorting him at the Sessions Court Complex here and fled, they said.

Manjit was produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge in a case registered against him in July last year under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and under the Arms Act, police said. An alert has been sounded and a manhunt launched to trace him, they said.

Police said they are investigating the case.

