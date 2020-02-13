Undertrial escapes from police custody in Punjab

An undertrial escaped from the police custody after he was produced before a court here on Thursday, police said. Manjit Singh alias Chappi, a resident of Handowal Kalan village, hit home guard Jawan Pargat Singh who was escorting him at the Sessions Court Complex here and fled, they said.

Manjit was produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge in a case registered against him in July last year under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and under the Arms Act, police said. An alert has been sounded and a manhunt launched to trace him, they said.

Police said they are investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.