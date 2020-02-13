Ex-MLA of Odisha held in C'garh for double murder

A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MLA from Odisha was arrested by police in Raigarh

district of Chhattisgarh in connection with murder of a mother-daughter duo in 2016, police said.

Anup Sai was placed under arrest after he admitted during his interrogation at Chakradhar Nagar police station in

the district on Thursday that he had killed the woman and her minor daughter, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh

said. On May 7, 2016, Raigarh police had recovered

disfigured bodies of a woman and a girl from Chankaradharnagar area on Raigarh-Odisha road, he said.

The deceased were later identified as a divorcee Kalpana Das (40) and her daughter Babli Das (14) from

Surajpada in neighbouring state. During the investigation, the involvement of Sai in

the offence was came to light, following which he was recently summoned by the police for interrogation, he said.

He was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of the evidence) and 120B (criminal

conspiracy) of the IPC, Singh said, adding that further probe in the case is underway.

According to police, Sai was in illicit relationship with the woman and killed her after she allegedly started

blackmailing him. Sai, who was elected as an MLA three times from

Briajrajnagar in Odisha's Sundargarh district, is currently the chairman of Odisha State Warehousing.

He was in Congress before joining the BJD in 2014.

