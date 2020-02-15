Fire breaks out in Jaipur's Indira market

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in busy Indira market in Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

"The fire broke out in a firecracker shop which engulfed nearby shops also. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames," SHO of Kotwali police station Yashwant Singh said.

He added that that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.