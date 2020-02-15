WHO nominates U'khand-based varsity's VC as yoga expert

The World Health Organization has nominated Haridwar-based Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya (DSVV) vice-chancellor, Chinmay Pandya, as its yoga expert.

Pandya will advise on a mobile health application being developed by the world health body to help people learn the simple rules of yoga, according to a DSVV press release.

He is a jury member of the Templeton awards and has delivered lectures at Cambridge, Latvia, and Chicago universities, the release stated.

