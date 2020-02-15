Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 IPS, 7 HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 35 IPS and 7 HPS officers with immediate effect.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:34 IST
35 IPS, 7 HPS officers reshuffled in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 35 IPS and 7 HPS officers with immediate effect.Ajay Singhal, ADGP Railways and Commando with the additional charge of ADGP, CAW, has been posted as ADGP, SVB, Panchkula, said the government in a statement.Sandeep Khirwar, IGP, Rohtak Range, has been given the additional charge of IGP, Sunaria Complex, Sunaria.Dr Hanif Qureshi, IGP, IRB Bhondsi, with the additional charge of IGP, Law and Order, DG-cum-Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, has been posted as IGP, IRB Bhondsi with the additional charge of DG-cum-Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department.Y Puran Kumar, IGP, CTI, Home Guards, has been posted as IGP, Prisons, Panchkula. On promotion, Ashwin, SP, Jind with the additional charge of SP, Railways, GRP, has been posted as DIG, Railways and Commando in addition to his present duties.On promotion, Sukhbir Singh, SP, SVB, has been posted as DIG, SCRB, Madhuban. SP, Sirsa, Arun Singh, on promotion, has been posted as SP, Sirsa in the rank of DIG.SP, Jhajjar, Ashok Kumar, on promotion has been posted as SP Jhajjar in the rank of DIG. Om Parkash, SP, RTC Bhondsi has been posted as DIG, PTC Sunaria. Pankaj Nain, SP, Security, CID with the additional charge of SP, Telecommunication (H) has been posted as SP, Security, CID with the additional charge of SP, SCB, Cyber Crime, Panchkula.Kuldeep Singh, SP, Yamunanagar has been posted as SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion IRB, Sunaria, Rothak.

Shiv Charan, SP, Hisar has been posted as SP, SCB. Balwan Singh, SP, HVPNL has been posted as SP, Dadri. Vinod Kumar, SP, PHQ, Panchkula has been posted as SP, HPUs. Sulochana Kumari, SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant Haryana Women Police Battalion has been posted as SP, Mahendergarh.Rajesh Duggal, Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of SP, STF has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Faridabad. Sangeeta Rani, SP, Nuh, has been posted as SP, Bhiwani.Manisha Choudhary, SP, CAW with the additional charge of IT has been posted as SP, Panipat. Virender Kumar, SP, Kaithal has been posted as SP, STF, Gurugram. Deepak Gahlawat, Commandant 4th IRB Manesar with the additional charge of SP, Law and Order has been posted as SP, Palwal.Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF with the additional charge of Commandant 3rd Battalion, IRB Sunaria, Rohtak has been posted as SP, Sonipat with the additional charge of SP, STF Sonipat.Kirat Pal Singh, SP, SVB has been posted as SP, Commando, Karnal. Smiti Chaudhary, Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City has been posted as Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City with the additional charge of SP, Railways (H), Ambala Cantt.Mr. Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram with the additional charge of DCP, South and the additional charge of CEO, Mobility, GMDA has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar. Waseem Akram, SP, HPA, Madhuban has been transferred as SP, Telecommunication with the additional charge of SP, IT, PHQ. Ganga Ram Poonia, SP, Bhiwani has been posted as SP, Hisar.Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Manesar, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Fatehabad. Lokender Singh, DCP, Central Faridabad with the additional charge of DCP, Traffic has been posted SP, Hansi.Nitika Gahlaut, SP, SVB has been posted as DCP, HQ, Gurugram. Shashank Kumar Sawan, DCP, PQ, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Kaithal.Mohit Handa, SP, Dadri has been posted as DCP, Panchkula. Chander Mohan, DCP, East, Gurugram has been given the additional charge of DCP, Traffic, Gurugram and the additional charge of CEO Mobility, GMDA.Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Palwal has been posted as SP, Nuh. Maqsood Ahmed, Additional SP, Narnaul has been posted as DCP, Ballabgarh, Faridabad.Dheeraj Kumar, SP, CM's Flying Squad, has been posted as DCP, South, Gurugram. Among the HPS officers, Deepak Saharan, SP, Mahendergarh, has been posted as DCP, Manesar, Gurugram with the additional charge of Commandant 4th IRB, Manesar.

Kamal Deep Goyal, DCP, Panchkula has been posted as SP, CAW, PHQ. Vijay Partap Singh, SP, Fatehabad, has been posted as SP, STF, Ambala.Sumit Kumar, SP, Panipat, has been posted as Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of Commandant Haryana Women Police Battalion.Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Ballabgarh with the additional charge of DCP, Crime, Faridabad has been posted as SP, Law and Order, PHQ. Mukesh Malhotra, Additional SP, Karnal has been posted as DCP, Central, Faridabad. Virender Singh, SP, Hansi has been posted as SP, SCB. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Saturday that Riyadh was still committed to back-channel peace talks with Yemens Houthi rebels, despite a recent increase in violence in the five-year conflict. Yemen has been mired in fighting since t...

9 killed as bus crashes into boulder in Karnataka

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadsideboulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private com...

2 school staff held for sexually abusing 11 students in Satara

Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district inwestern Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said onSaturday. The students are in the 10-13 a...

Kannauj: Akhilesh Yadav alleges threat to life from BJP after man shouts 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at an event

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged a threat to his life from BJP after a man went near the dais and started chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans while he was addressing an event. The incident took place in Kannauj on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020