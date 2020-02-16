Fire breaks out in a building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

A minor fire broke out on the second floor of a building on Sunday, causing panic among the localities at Raja Bazar in West Bengal's Narkeldanga area. The incident took place at 4 pm.

Soon after receiving the information, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Fire-fighting operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

