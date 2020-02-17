Mamata holds meeting with Bengal governor

In what seems to be a sign of reconciliation between the West Bengal government and the Raj

Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence to hold a

meeting with him, officials said. Banerjee is holding a one-on-one meeting with Dhankhar

for the first time since he assumed charge in July last year. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

"The chief minister reached Raj Bhavan at noon. The meeting has now begun," sources in the governor's official

residence said. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state

government over a host of issues.

