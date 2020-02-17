Modi govt trying to scrap reservations, claims Cong''s Wasnik

Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Monday said the stand of the

Uttarakhand government in the Supreme Court in a reservation case had exposed the BJP.

In a judgement on February 7, the SC held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there

is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The apex court said this while dealing with pleas

regarding the September 5, 2012 decision of the BJP government in Uttarakhand to fill up all posts in public services in the

state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"A sinister conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP, the Narendra Modi government and the Uttarakhand government to

attack the Constitution and abrogate the right of reservation in government jobs for SC, ST and OBCs," Wasnik said at a

press conference here. Wasnik said the RSS had also demanded a review of

reservations in the country earlier, adding that the "BJP and Sangh Parivar have been anti-Dalit, anti-tribal and anti-

backward classes for decades in mindset and action". He alleged that the Modi government was trying to do

away with reservations by misleading Parliament. "The Congress will not allow the BJP to succeed in its

conspiracy to abolish reservations," Wasnik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

