Couple ties the knot at Lucknow women's police station

A couple tied the knots at Lucknow women's police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday. The couple, Manish and Kiran, had approached the police seeking security from the bride's family as they were against the wedding.

The girl had left her house to stay with the boy's family. However, fearing the wrath of the girl's family, the couple reached the residence of the Police Commissioner.

Following this, the marriage was conducted on the order of the Commissioner, by women police station in-charge Sharda Chaudhary on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.