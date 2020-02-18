HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL16 JK-PAK-LAUNCHPADS Terror launch pads in PoK 'full', but our response hard & punishing: Lt Gen Dhillon

Srinagar: Terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir "are full", but the Pakistan army's attempts to infiltrate terrorists under the cover of ceasefire violations are being responded to in a "hard and punishing" manner, a senior army commander said here.

DEL44 BIZ-UP-3RDLD BUDGET UP Budget loosens purse strings for airport in Ayodhya, metro rail projects, schemes for youth

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday set aside Rs 500 crore for an airport in Ayodhya and Rs 200 crore for the beautification of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple in a budget that is also big on road and metro rail projects.

DES39 UP-BUDGET-ADITYANATH UP budget historic, will help make state $1 trillion economy: Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2020-21 "historic" and said it will play a big role in making the state a trillion dollar economy.

DES29 UP-BUDGET-OPPN Oppn dubs UP budget 'directionless', 'betrayal' of all sections of people

Lucknow: Describing the budget presented by the Uttar Pradesh government as "directionless" and a "betrayal" of all sections of people, opposition parties on Tuesday said it offered nothing concrete and failed to explain how the state will become a trillion dollar economy.

DES30 UP-JEWAR-AIRPORT-LD BUDGET UP govt allots Rs 2,000 cr for Jewar airport in budget

Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

DES28 UP-AKHILESH-SECURITY Akhilesh dares BJP to take back his security cover

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he does not need any security cover and dared the BJP to take it back.

DES17 UP-LEADR-SON-SHOT Aligarh SP leader's son shot dead in 'road rage' case

Aligarh (UP): A Samajwadi Party leader's son was shot dead during a violent clash that broke out here after a "road rage" incident involving them and a local BJP politician's son, police said on Tuesday.

DES56 RJ-ASSEMBLY-DHARNA BJP legislators stage dharna in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: BJP legislators created a uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday over a comment by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Leader Of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and staged a dharna.

DES23 RJ-MONKS Buddhist monks on peace mission stopped from entering Pak from Rajasthan border

Barmer: Thirteen Buddhist monks on a global peace mission From Thailand to France had to return from Barmer after they were not allowed to undertake further journey to neighbouring Pakistan through Rajasthan's Munabao border.

DES34 PB-SONGS-PROFESSOR Karnataka prof fights glorification of violence in Punjabi songs

Chandigarh: Punjabi may not be his mother tongue, but Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who hails from Karnataka, is fighting against glorification of gun culture, drugs, liquor and violence in foot-tapping Punjabi songs which could allure youth into taking the path of hooliganism and violence.

NRG19 PB-INVEST Germany-based Freudenberg Group to invest Rs 400 cr in Punjab

Chandigarh: Germany-based Freudenberg Group CEO Ulrich Kerber on Tuesday discussed with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh the modalities for investing Rs 400 crore in the state's automotive sector.

DES57 HR-BUDGET-HOODA Hooda questions pre-budget consultations by Haryana govt

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the logic behind the state government's pre-budget consultations in the absence of the economic survey.

DES43 NCR-JEWAR AIRPORT-COMPENSATION Jewar airport: Admin begins disbursal of compensation for assets on acquired land

Noida (UP): With a first chunk of Rs 11.98 crore, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday started disbursing compensation to farmers in lieu of assets on their land acquired for the Jewar airport, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.