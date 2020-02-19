PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

On the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king, saying his life will continue to motivate millions. PM Modi posted a picture of himself on his Twitter handle, offering flowers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions," Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister added that Shivaji Maharaj's life will continue to motivate many people.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation," PM Modi wrote. Chhatrapati Shivaji, was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to the citizens on the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

