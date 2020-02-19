Jaipur airport to be available as alternative to IGI during Trump's visit

By Ashoke Raj The Jaipur airport will be available as an alternative to the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport during US President Donald Trump's highly anticipated visit to India, Jaipur airport officials said.

After the Ahmedabad event, Trump is scheduled to visit the national capital with his official delegation. The Jaipur airport will be available as a back up for the dignitaries in case of any unanticipated event. "On Monday officials from the US embassy in Delhi visited the Jaipur airport for the necessary arrangements, as we know Jaipur is an alternate airport for Delhi. Basically in the situation of bad weather and emergency situation, Jaipur is the nearest airport," the official told ANI.

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25. On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Modi. He will also address the Indian crowd at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad.

"The Jaipur airport is fully equipped to handle VVIP flights," Jaideep Singh Balhara, Airport Director, Jaipur International Airport, told ANI. (ANI)

