Ayodhya Ram Temple trust board members met with PM Modi

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body mandated by the Central government to look after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

Ayodhya Ram Temple trust board members met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body mandated by the Central government to look after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. Ayodhya Ram Temple trust board members were seen leaving the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after their meeting with the Prime Minister today evening.

The board held its first meeting earlier on Wednesday. As per sources, the trust is expected to broadly finalise the timeline for the construction schedule of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The members had also discussed the way in which funds would be generated for it.

The Ramjanmabhoomi trust was formed last month by the Central government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year. Construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi site has been a promise of the Bharatiya Janata party ever since its inception and has been highlighted in each of its electoral manifestos.

The trust notified by the government has its office in Greater Kailash which is also the address of advocate K Parasaran, who had represented Ram Lalla in the decades-old dispute. The 15-members trust has religious as well as civilians members as part of it apart from bureaucrats. Members of the trust are Jagatguru Swami Vasudevanand, Jagatguru Swami Vishwas Prasannatheerth from Udupi, Swami Govinddev Giri and Yugpurush Parmanand apart from one Dalit member Kameshwar Chaupal, Dr Anil Mishra, a Homoeopathic doctor and Vimlendu Mohan Pratap Mishra who is a descendant of Ayodhya Royal family. Mahant Dhirendra Das of Nirmohi akhara too has got a place in the trust. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

