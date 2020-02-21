Some NGOs unnecessarily oppose NDA govt projects: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday accused some NGOs of unwanted opposition to projects

envisaged by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating

India's first-ever floating jetty in Panaji in the presence of Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Whenever we try to do something, some NGOs start opposing them. First, they should understand the project, know

how it will benefit the people and the state, whether it will really impact the environment, and then they should form their

opinion," Sawant said. "But there is a trend to oppose any big project taken

up by the Modi government or the state government," he added. He thanked Mandaviya for this jetty and also for the

assurance that another three such facilities would come up in the coastal state.

Claiming that Goa's inland waterways have huge potential but are under-utilised, Sawant said, "We have

noticed that several barges (which carry iron ore), dependent on the mining business, are rusting after the sector stopped.

If inland waterways were developed, they would have got required business."

Sawant said Mormugao Port is working at 50 per cent capacity and asked for this to be increased to solve Goa's

revenue and employment issues.

